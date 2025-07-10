Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in 1st Source by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners increased its holdings in 1st Source by 239.1% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE opened at $64.98 on Thursday. 1st Source Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

