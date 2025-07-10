Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 133.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 583.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

