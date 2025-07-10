Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Home BancShares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home BancShares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home BancShares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Home BancShares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

HOMB opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. Home BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $664,855.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,036.16. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,787 shares of company stock valued at $937,840. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.