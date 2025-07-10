Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $237.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day moving average of $216.39.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

