Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $632.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $55.15.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

