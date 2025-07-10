Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

