Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Kimball Electronics worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3,256.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 112,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.08 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

