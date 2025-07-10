Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,050,000 after buying an additional 482,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after buying an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after buying an additional 461,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after buying an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

