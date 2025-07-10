M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,867 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,083.62. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

