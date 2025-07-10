M&T Bank Corp Has $8.41 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

