Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,242. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.