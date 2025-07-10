M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,872 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 382.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $162.14 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

