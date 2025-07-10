M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,457 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,646 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SEA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,183 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $279,158,000 after buying an additional 840,550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,538 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $103,157,000 after buying an additional 693,336 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 710,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $75,331,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $152.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average of $133.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

