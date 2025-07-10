Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 190.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,954,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 16,190.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after purchasing an additional 549,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17,410.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 521,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of JBL opened at $220.97 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $227.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $4,488,824.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,561,628.03. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total transaction of $3,494,728.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,994,951.94. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,431 shares of company stock worth $60,794,359. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

