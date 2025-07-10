Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

