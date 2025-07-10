Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Holdings Decreased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPCR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%

GPCR stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of -1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPCR. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.