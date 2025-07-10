Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J Hagan Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Humana by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 18.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.76.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $236.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.64.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

