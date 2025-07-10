M&T Bank Corp Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $444.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.