M&T Bank Corp Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.71% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,628,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

