Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 7th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, and Regencell Bioscience are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China or Hong Kong and traded on exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They’re typically classified into A-shares, B-shares, H-shares and various “chip” categories (e.g., red chips, P-chips) based on factors like listing venue, currency denomination and investor eligibility. Investors buy Chinese stocks to gain exposure to the growth and development of China’s economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $394.17. 350,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,034. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $108.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Shares of RGC stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $20.48. 4,710,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993,238. Regencell Bioscience has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $83.60.

