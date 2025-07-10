uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.82.

Several analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

QURE stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. uniQure has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $814.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 11.99.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,077.05% and a negative return on equity of 483.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,721.65. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $48,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,901.55. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,144 shares of company stock worth $322,426. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in uniQure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

