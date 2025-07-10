Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.09. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 122,114 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $6,191,179.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,347,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,114,396.80. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $8,331,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,181,519 shares of company stock worth $60,257,023. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

