RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $256.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $231.00.

RNR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.78.

NYSE RNR opened at $239.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.48. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $210.51 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $7,986,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

