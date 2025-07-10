MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of MGM opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

