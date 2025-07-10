TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $575,103,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $335,419,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,517,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

