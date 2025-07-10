Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after buying an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,240,000 after purchasing an additional 951,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,329,000 after purchasing an additional 182,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,401 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

