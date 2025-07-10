CMS Energy’s (CMS) Peer Perform Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after buying an additional 3,486,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $171,798,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after buying an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $106,745,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $89,173,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

