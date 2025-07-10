HC Wainwright Upgrades Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Neutral

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AEMD
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 21.8%
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.