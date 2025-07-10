HC Wainwright Upgrades Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Neutral

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 21.8%

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

AEMD opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.69. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Featured Stories

