American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $39.91 on Monday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $41.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 266.07 and a beta of 2.91.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.27 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $151,001.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 409,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,403.56. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $244,663.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,296,797 shares in the company, valued at $41,264,080.54. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,088 shares of company stock worth $4,952,531 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 3,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 99,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

