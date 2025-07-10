Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

NYSE:BVS opened at $7.32 on Monday. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $29,333.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,036.16. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 3,228.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bioventus by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bioventus by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 388,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

