Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $96.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.96. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $100.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

