Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $58.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 57.29% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,467. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,380. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,740 shares of company stock valued at $581,386. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 623.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 271,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

