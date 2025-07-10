CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.31.

Get CACI International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CACI International

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $486.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. CACI International has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.70. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CACI International by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in CACI International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $8,585,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $4,023,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.