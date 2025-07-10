The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SKM stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.64.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 540.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 543.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 593,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 501,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 160.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,829 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

