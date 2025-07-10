AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $4.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.62.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 737.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

