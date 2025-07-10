BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 286 ($3.89) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

