Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $99.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 7299828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.48.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. TD Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.85.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.