Oliver Mann Buys 6,539 Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Mann purchased 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 456 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £29,817.84 ($40,524.38).

Oliver Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Oliver Mann purchased 10,023 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £46,105.80 ($62,660.78).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LON:PINE opened at GBX 475.50 ($6.46) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 364.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £395.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.56. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 284.50 ($3.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 480.50 ($6.53).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

