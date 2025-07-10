Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
