Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.9%

AR stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,429 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,743,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,538 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $60,980,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 44.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

