H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$12.49 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

