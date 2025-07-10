H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.
H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.
