Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases 34 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £138.04 ($187.61).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Ken Murphy acquired 35 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £137.20 ($186.46).

On Friday, April 11th, Ken Murphy bought 40,000 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £130,400 ($177,222.07).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 402.70 ($5.47) on Thursday. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 306.50 ($4.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 408 ($5.54). The firm has a market cap of £26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 387.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 368.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tesco ( LON:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

