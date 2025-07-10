Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 11th. Analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

STAF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.69.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

