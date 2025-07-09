First Interstate Bank Sells 6,452 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $4,658,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.06. 2,331,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,007,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,997,734.20. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

