Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

