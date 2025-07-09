Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

