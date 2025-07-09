New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 130.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 357,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,343,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,502,253.76. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $22,858,894.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 293,010 shares in the company, valued at $55,458,002.70. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,948 shares of company stock worth $103,462,223. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.55 and a 200-day moving average of $185.62.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

