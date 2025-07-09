Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 223 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

DIS stock opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

