Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $271.80 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $277.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.02 and its 200-day moving average is $217.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

