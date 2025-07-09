MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chevron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

